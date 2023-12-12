Actor Kelsey Grammer has spent a lot of time in Atlantic City over the last couple of years, but it turns out he doesn't return time and again just to hock his beer.



Grammer's love affair with this part of the Jersey Shore goes way, way back (and much deeper) for him.

We've written plenty about Grammer's appearances in and around Atlantic City where he seems to visit every other month to guest bartend at bars and casinos to pour and promote his Faith American Brewing Company beer.

He's been behind the tap at everywhere from The Irish Pub to A Damn Good Sports Bar at Tropicana to The Deck at Golden Nugget.

That venture is clearly something Kelsey's passionate about, but as he served as Grand Marshall of this year's Atlantic City Christmas parade, a more sentimental attachment to the shore town was revealed.

Speaking with CBS Philadelphia, Grammer talked about spending much of his childhood in Atlantic City with his grandfather, particularly for holidays like Easter.

'Something about this town, I've just always loved it', said Grammer. He went on to say, 'It's always nice to come back.'

Watch Kelsey praise Atlantic City below!

