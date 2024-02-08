A famous face from MTV's Jersey Shore went from reality star to hero when he saved his young son from choking. Watch the incident and what you can learn from it.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino became famous for fist pumping and GTL'ing on Jersey Shore. Partying and 'smashing' was his way of life from 2005-2009, with his fellow Seaside Heights roommates, and all in front of reality TV cameras.

MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

These days, even though the lives of Sorrentino and his fellow Jersey Shore castmates are still being chronicled by MTV for Family Vacation, 'The Situation' is a husband and a dad of two.

MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

Raising children can be unpredictable and sometimes scary.

Mike Sorrentino found that out recently when his son Romeo was eating dinner and began choking on a piece of gnocchi. (Oh, the irony. It's like the 2024, adulting version of the Jersey Shore cast's Sunday dinners, lol.)

Calmly, Sorrentino springs into action in the harrowing video, grabbing the toddler and slapping him on the back until the pasta dislodges from his throat.

Get our free mobile app

Mike's wife remained calm as well, letting her man play superhero saving their 3-year-old son's life.

Poor little Romeo was clearly terrified, breaking into tears and crying after the incident.

Watch the video below of Mike Sorrentino saving his son from choking, because you never know when you may need to replicate his technique in your own life.

7 Atlantic City, NJ Spas for Ultimate Relaxation If life is getting the better of you and you're in need of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation, head to Atlantic City, New Jersey and treat yourself to a fabulous spa day. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca