It sounds like something biblical. From out of nowhere, a fish falls out of the sky and right onto a car below. But there's a much simpler explanation after a freak accident in Monmouth County, New Jersey.



The occurrence happened recently in the Atlantic Highlands section of Monmouth County.

Fish Falls from Sky, Destroys Vehicle in Monmouth County, NJ

According to NY Post, while at home at their residence not far from Raritan Bay, Cynthia and Jeff Levine reportedly heard a huge crash that seemed to come from outside.

Cynthia tells nypost.com, “The car started honking, it went crazy honking which we had never heard.”

That's when they went to investigate what happened. Outside, right in their own driveway, The Levines discovered a bloody fish had crashed straight through the windshield of their Tesla! Check out the photos below!

According to Cynthia Levine, there were scales everywhere.

Freak Accident Involving Fish in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

At first, the couple thought it must have been an act of vandalism. But after careful thought, they surmised the fish most likely dropped from the mouth of a bird flying overhead. “We also have an eagle’s nest in our backyard … We think it was probably the eagle,” Cynthia said.

The fish was identified as a 1 lb. bluefish, according to Press of Atlantic City.

Perhaps that eagle should be more careful, but this is the kind of accident one cannot predict in life. It's more the stuff of Farmers Insurance commercials, lol.

