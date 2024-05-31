The popular restaurant First Watch is eyeing a new location in Gloucester Township, NJ, reportedly featuring a full bar. Read all the exciting details.



I love, LOVE First Watch. It's one of my favorite places to eat, especially for breakfast or brunch. I just die for their Million Dollar Bacon drizzled with herbs and maple syrup and their seasonal coffee drinks.

But I also adore First Watch's healthier options like their Kale Tonic Fresh Juice and the Sunrise Granola Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Watch (@firstwatch)

They do SO many things right in a super posh atmosphere (with adult beverages, too). So, I'm giddy at the prospect of a new First Watch opening in my hometown!

Get our free mobile app

First Watch Restaurant Coming to Gloucester Township, NJ?

Mark at 42 Freeway followed the trail of gossip about First Watch expanding in Camden County and found out the chain is indeed working on a restaurant in Sicklerville, Gloucester Township. Their other NJ location in Cherry Hill is already hugely popular.

Wait till you see what it's rumored to be replacing!

Old Bertucci's Sicklerville, NJ to Become Brunch Restaurant First Watch

Old Bertucci's Sicklerville NJ Google Maps loading...

First Watch is reportedly taking over the old Bertucci's off Berlin-Cross Keys Road in The Shoppes at Cross Keys. A full remodel of the restaurant appears to already be underway.

It'll have a full bar, bar seating for about 40 guests, and patio seating, according to 42freeway.com, in addition to a traditional dining room.

With its eclectic menu and modern, sophisticated vibe, First Watch in this area of Gloucester Township could certainly give nearby Cinder Bar and Jersey G.O.A.T. a run for their money, but who doesn't love options?

via GIPHY

First Watch is a restaurant I'll always make room in my budget for. See 44 more named by locals below.

44 SJ Restaurants Locals Will Always Find Room in Their Budget For Everything is more expensive these days. Dining out can seem like a luxury, but there are certain restaurants in South Jersey locals say they will ALWAYS visit, even when tightening the purse strings. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca