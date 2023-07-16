It's hip, modern, and so quiet and serene. Best of all, it's steps from the beach with stunning views of the ocean. Welcome to Surrey Beach House, Ventnor's first (and only) boutique hotel.



I had heard a boutique hotel was in the works in Ventnor, but Surrey Beach House wildly exceeded my expectations.

I was treated to a first-look inside Surrey Beach House and not only do I want to stay there, I want to live there, lol. In all seriousness, it's so utterly perfect inside, I wish my whole house looked like it.

Unlike most Jersey Shore motels and hotels, there's nothing cookie-cutter about Surrey Beach House. It's dozen guest rooms (including two ground-floor suites) feel expertly curated. Better, even, than some of the best Airbnb's and Vrbo's I've seen at the shore. There's not a design element missed. Everywhere you turn, from the floors, to the lighting fixtures, to the artwork, something catches your eye. It's crisp, clean, and instantly brings on feelings of relaxation.

The guest rooms make you feel like you're staying in a rich friend's beach home, lol. It could be just the kind of getaway you're looking for at the Jersey Shore. Weekend or weekday, summertime or off-season, romantic or girl's getaway, put Surrey Beach House at the top of your list. It fits the bill for every occasion. It's so chill, you may even want to treat yourself to a night to yourself.

Surrey Beach House is in the heart of downtown Ventnor City close to all the action, yet a short Jitney or ride share ride from nearby Atlantic City.

Keep scrolling to see more of what Surrey Beach House at 109 S. Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ has to offer.

LOOK: Ventnor, NJ's First (and Only Boutique Hotel) Surrey Beach House is just the kind of sanctuary you're looking for at the Jersey Shore.

