The Most Entertaining, Thought-Provoking Street Names in South Jersey

Whether you've passed by one of these streets, have one in your neighborhood, or live on one, you've probably chuckled or shaken your head at them. Check out the most entertaining street names we know of in South Jersey.

Some of these street names you tipped us off to in your neck of the woods are 'unexpected', some are 'certain'.

Others seem inspired by the solar system and children's television.

Then, there are the street names that feel like the towns they're in just gave up, giving them 'no name'.

Some of the names are sweet and make you think of love. Some street names in South Jersey are 'easy' to look at.

Will you laugh or cringe at these entertaining, thought-provoking street names in South Jersey? Find out below!

27 of South Jersey's Most Entertaining Street Names

Whether you've passed by one of these streets, have one in your neighborhood, or live on one, you've probably chuckled or shaken your head at them. Check out the most entertaining street names we know of in South Jersey.

