It's not every day you see a runaway pig in South Jersey. It's even rarer to see a police officer struggle to wrangle one, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday in Deptford, New Jersey.



Man vs. Pig

Who?

Deptford Twp. Police officers faced off against a pig named Albert Einswine. (P.S. Mega points to the animal's owner for one hell of a clever name.)

When and where?

On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report that, um, Albert Einswine was on the loose near the intersection of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive in Deptford.

Here, Piggy, Piggy

An officer attempts to use a net to wrangle the pig but keeps getting outsmarted. One officer can be heard saying, 'Alright, we're all friends here.' Albert Einswine, however, squealed in disagreement.

The police keep trying but the animal keeps eluding them and even runs out onto the main road.

All's Well That Ends Well

Deptford Twp. Police eventually accomplished their mission and Albert Einswine was returned to his owner.

Watch the whole incident play out on video below.

