For the second time in a week, a skimming device was found on a credit card machine inside a South Jersey 7-Eleven.

We could all stand to be extra vigilant when it comes to using our credit or debit card to make purchases. Incidents this month inside two separate South Jersey convenience stores offer evidence of why.

Skimming Device Found Inside 7-Eleven Store in Pennsauken, NJ

A skimmer, a card information stealing device, was reportedly discovered inside the 7-Eleven convenience store on Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

It was inside the credit card reader at the convenience store's register, according to Patch.com.

Police are warning customers of this 7-Eleven store to look very closely at their debit and credit card transaction statements to see if any fraudulent charges have been made.

On Facebook, Pennsauken Police Department says they don't know how long the device was inside the store.

Unless you look very closely at a machine whether it be a credit card scanner at a counter or a gas station or even an ATM, they can be very hard to notice. A card skimmer can give thieves access to a customer's sensitive info.

I hear sometimes you can wiggle the area where you insert your debit or credit card and the 'skimmer' can come loose exposing the scam, but that's kind of hard to do at a gas station in New Jersey.

Card Info Skimming Device Discovered Inside Cinnaminson, NJ 7-Eleven

This latest incident comes just days after police in Cinnaminson, New Jersey got wind of a credit card skimmer at a 7-Eleven store off Route 130 at Highland Avenue.

