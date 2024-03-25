A car accident in Burlington County, New Jersey over the weekend ended with a car on fire and one person dead.



Fiery Crash Leaves One Dead in Burlington County, NJ

The accident happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the Washington Township section of Burlington County.

A Ford F-350 pickup truck was driving eastbound along Route 542 when it was hit from behind by a Ford Mustang, Patch.com reports.

A chain reaction caused both vehicles to veer off the road and collide with a section of trees.

The Mustang involved reportedly caught fire and overcome by flames.

The driver of the sports car that hit the pickup truck did not survive. There were no reports of any other injuries.

State Police Investigation Underway After Crash in Burlington County, NJ

The identity of the driver who died has not been shared by police. An investigation into the fatal accident continues.

If you witnessed the crash or have any additional information, please contact New Jersey State Police.

Be extra safe out there! You might be surprised to see below what police in New Jersey consider distracted driving.

