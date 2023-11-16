Ready to be blinded by Christmas lights? You can't miss this new attraction opening soon in Washington Township!



Introducing GLOW!

This limited-time, holiday experience makes great use of the space formerly occupied by TD Bank at the corner of Black Horse Pike and Cross Keys Road.

Google Maps; Canva Google Maps; Canva loading...

GLOW! describes itself as a 'luminous destination for a seasonal drive-through Christmas display like no other' and 'a breathtaking spectacle of lights'.

via GIPHY

Yes, you read that right! You can DRIVE THROUGH GLOW! And the lights are synchronized which is super cool.

Wouldn't this be a great place to make new Christmas memories?

via GIPHY

According to 42 Freeway, GLOW! is being put on by The Uszaki's, the same Deptford, New Jersey family that's turned their own home into a spectacular Christmas display so impressive it's reportedly being featured on ABC's 'Great Christmas Lights Fight'.

GLOW! drive-thru Christmas lights attraction welcomes all good boys and girls starting Friday, November 24th and will run seven days a week through January 6, 2024. Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is fun for all ages.

Get our free mobile app

It's even open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

Tickets are required and prices vary.

I can't wait to check out GLOW! for myself. Hope to see you there!

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker