Making a Chick-fil-A run in New Jersey today? You might not be able to find a particular dipping sauce that's just been recalled.



Chick-fil-A Dipping Sauces

Yum. One of each please. The only thing I love even more than Chick-fil-A sandwiches and nuggets is the variety of sauces I can smother them in.

They come in Barbeque, Honey Mustard (my personal fave), Garden Herb Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Siracha, Zesty Buffalo, Polynesian and, of course, the signature Chick-fil-A flavor.

Chick-fil-A Recalls Dipping Sauce

There's more than a good chance you favor Chick-fil-A's Polynesian sauce. It's freakin' delicious. But the fast-food chain just recalled the dip, today.com reports.

According to a post on Chick-fil-A's website, Polynesian packets given out with meals between February 14th and February 27th may be contaminated. It's a recall that particularly affects those who are sensitive or allergic to wheat and/or soy.

“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” Chick-fil-A writes.

Customers also reportedly received an email from Chick-fil-A stating that the chain 'discarded all impacted Polynesian Sauce dipping cups' at the restaurants impacted by the recall. The email also said, "We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure your food is what you order, and we apologize for this experience.”

What to Do with Recalled Chick-fil-A Polynesian Dipping Sauce

Even if you've still got extra Polynesian sauce packets that came with a Chick-fil-A meal you ordered between Feb. 14-Feb. 27, you should chuck them. If you have any other questions or concerns you can call Chick-fil-A CARES at (866) 232-2040.

