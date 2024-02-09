OMG! The Philadelphia Eagles are going to BRAZIL to play a football game!

Hey, soccer football is coming to Philadelphia, why shouldn't American football go to South America!

Over the last several years, the NFL has sent teams oversees to play a games, like in England and Germany.

Now, the Philadelphia Eagles are Brazil-bound to show the people of Sao Paolo how football is played in the United States.

via GIPHY

So, the birds may not have gotten a trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58, but they do get a trip to a whole other continent! I can't help but wonder how Eagles center Jason Kelce feels about it, lol.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

It will be the first NFL football game to ever be played in South America.

Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrie Lurie seems invigorated by the chance to showcase his team in another part of the world. In a statement he remarked, 'With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world.'

The game presents a very unique opportunity to Philadelphia Eagles fans who like to travel. What a fabulous excuse to travel and support the team. It's a once in a lifetime experience.

via GIPHY

In June, the Philadelphia Phillies travel to London, England to play a Major League Baseball game for U.K. fans. So the Eagles won't be the only Philly team getting a stamp on their passports this year.

The Eagles game in Brazil will be played on a Friday night, so mark your calendar for September 6, 2024.

Your Top 10 Favorite Philadelphia Eagles Players Ever We asked you to name your favorite Philadelphia Eagle of all-time and managed to narrow down to a list of 10 players! See if your fave Bird made the cut. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca