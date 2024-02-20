The spring/summer concert lineup along Camden Waterfront is looking really fun so far! Check out who's due to hit Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2024.



From country crooners (Jason Aldean) to hard rockers (Thirty Seconds to Mars) to 90s headliners (Hootie) to sounds of the 70s (Chicago), variety is slice of life for music junkies who love to hit up South Jersey's premiere outdoor concert venue.

There's nothing like sitting on Freedom Mortgage Pavilion's lawn or at one of its concourses on a breezy spring or warm summer night.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion /Facebook loading...

As the sun sets, house lights go down, and Philly city lights turn on across the Ben Franklin Bridge, the music starts and it's just the most amazing feeling.

The 10 artists we know are confirmed to play FM Pavilion in the next coming month are likely just the tip of the iceberg.

We fully expect more acts will be added to the lineup as the year progresses and we near closer to Spring and Summer.

In the meantime, keep scrolling to check out which musicians, singers, and bands are scheduled to stop by Camden Waterfront in 2024.

