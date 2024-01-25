Wildwood Family Lost Possessions, Baby Shower Gifts in Fire

A young Wildwood couple who are expecting a baby next month lost all of their possessions and are lucky to be alive after their apartment was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday.

Early Morning Fire in Wildwood Apartment Building

The fire Monday morning in a six-unit Wildwood apartment building left all 20 residents displaced.

Wildwood firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 300 block of East Juniper Avenue a little before 6 am. The fire grew to 2-alarms and the roof collapsed before firefighters got it under control. The damage is estimated at $475,000.

One of the residents of the apartment building suffered smoke inhalation and was airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to the Wildwood Fire Department.

One Couple Lost All Their Possessions, Including Baby Shower Gifts

Santucci's Original Square Pizza in Wildwood posted on Facebook about one of its employees who lived in the apartment.

Angel and his 8-month-pregnant wife Brianna were able to escape safely but lost everything, including all the gifts Brianna had just received at her baby shower the day before the fire.

Restaurant Asks for Donations for Couple in Fire

Santucci's posted a photo of Angel and Brianna at the baby shower and asked for help with donations.

They lost everything in the fire including yesterdays baby shower gifts and diapers. If anyone would like to donate, we are accepting gift cards, diapers, baby clothing, and cash donations.

How to Help The Family

Donations are being accepted for the couple at Santucci’s in Wildwood at 402 E. 26th Ave. or through Venmo @Brianna-Armstrong-12.

Angel and Brianna are also looking for a 2-bedroom, year-round apartment.

