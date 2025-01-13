🔺 Atlantic County is #2 in traffic deaths

🔺 There has been a steady rise in the number of accidents the last few years

🔺 Many of the accidents were avoidable

The New Jersey State Police have released their year-end statistics about driving fatalities in New Jersey.

The news is particularly bad in Atlantic County.

According to State Police statistics, Atlantic County is ranked second in the state for fatalities caused by traffic accidents.

Middlesex County had the most traffic fatalities.

The number of those killed in traffic accidents has been climbing in the last few years.

The question is why are the numbers so high, and what can be done to lower them?

Statewide, there were a total of 655 crashes that resulted in 692 deaths.

Atlantic County accounted for 55 accidents and 56 deaths.

While the number of accidents and resulting deaths is shocking, it is even more shocking, and sad that many of the accidents were avoidable.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's office says that over half of the motor vehicle deaths in 2024 involved impairment.

Over the holidays, the Prosecutor's office in collaboration with area police, conducted a sober driving campaign.

The Prosecutor says there are ways to prevent these tragedies.

At the top of the list is to find a designated driver.

These days, it's much easier to find alternative transportation to and from your destination.

Taking an Uber or Lyft is much less expensive than being in an accident.

Everyday things you can do is wear a seatbelt.

While many of us make light of the speeds on the Parkway, the reality is the higher your speed, the more vulnerable you are to getting involved in an accident.

Source: NJSP

