Bridgeton Police need your help bringing a fugitive to justice. If you have information about this suspect, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or submit a tip online at BPD.TIPS. Alls calls will remain anonymous. The suspect in this murder should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Scene of the Crime in Bridgeton, New Jersey

It was a Thursday night in June 2021 in Bridgeton, New Jersey when the calmness of the night was shattered by shots fired.

When police arrived on the scene on North Pearl Street just after 10, they found a crime scene where Mario Soriano had been shot.

Friends of Mario had already driven him to the hospital before the police arrived and he died a short time later.

Witness on Scene Claims David Morales-Olmedo Pump Several Shots into Victim

A witness on the scene told police that David Morales-Olmedo allegedly shot Soriano several times before fleeing in a gray or silver SUV. A warrant for Morales-Olmedo's arrest was issued a short time later.

Today, David Morales-Olmedo remains a fugitive on the run. Authorities need your help to get this dangerous fugitive off the streets and give closure to the family of Mario Soriano.

Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office loading...

David Morales-Olmedo Date of Birth: 10/2/1995 (29)

Sex: Male Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 5"4' Weight: 145

Warning: Armed and Dangerous

David Morales-Olmedo has been charged with Murder and other weapons offenses. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about his whereabouts, you should not take the law into your own hands.

Bridgeton Police ask that you call 9-1-1, or submit your tips online to BPD.TIPS. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

