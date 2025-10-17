Solana means 'sunny place' in Spanish. Tropicana Atlantic City has a new sunny place.

The Tropicana is ready to unveil the major overhaul of its west wing, rebranded as the Solana Tower.

This newly branded tower, featuring 598 completely renovated rooms and suites, is set to deliver a coastal-inspired, elevated hospitality experience.

Tropicana announced this week that it is now accepting reservations, with the first guests' stays set to begin in January 2026.

This renovation comes as part of Tropicana’s strategy to reinforce its position as one of Atlantic City’s top-tier resorts.

Tropicana Makes a Commitment to Atlantic City

As a property under Caesars Entertainment's Atlantic City group—alongside Caesars and Harrah’s—Tropicana sees the opening of the Solana Tower as doubling down on its commitment to modernizing and refreshing its guest offerings amid a competitive and evolving casino-resort landscape, according to World Casino News.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to the all-new Solana Tower starting in January,” said Joseph Giunta, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Tropicana Atlantic City.

“This renovation represents the next chapter for Tropicana, one that reflects the vibrant energy of Atlantic City while delivering a refreshed, comfortable escape for every kind of traveler.”

Palm Walk is Tower's inspiration

The Solana Tower’s redesign draws its inspiration from the property’s signature Palm walk -- a corridor in the casino known for its soaring palm trees and energetic atmosphere.

Tropicana says the space has been a defining element of the property's charm, with the Solana Tower will evoke a sense of destination within the resort, just steps from the casino floor, dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

It's good to see the Tropicana is aiming to attract new guests and to give returning visitors a fresh take on Atlantic City at its best.

Click for information on booking a room or a suite in the Solana Tower at Tropicana.

