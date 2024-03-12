‘The Holdovers’ Makes South Jersey Actor a Rising Star

Dominic Sessa, who grew up in Egg Harbor Township and now lives in Ocean City, plans to follow up on his breakout role in the Oscar-nominated movie The Holdovers with a new starring role.

EHT/Ocean City Resident Dominic Sessa is a Rising Hollywood Star

21-year-old Dominic Sessa has gone from growing up in the Ballenger Woods neighborhood of Egg Harbor Township to being one of Variety's "10 Actors to Watch for 2023" in almost no time.

Sessa made made his film debut in Oscar-nominated coming-of-age film The Holdovers portraying troubled teenager Angus Tully. The film starred Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the Best Supporting Actress Sunday night for her role in the flick.

Sessa Started as an Egg Harbor Township Middle Schooler

Dominic Sessa moved from Cherry Hill to Egg Harbor Township and was a student at EHT's Alder Ave. Middle School.

He attended Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts beginning in tenth grade, according to his Wikipedia page, and was given a chance to audition for The Holdovers since the film was using the academy as a shooting location.

Sessa was one of 12 selected students who auditioned for the role.

'The Holdovers' is Sessa's Breakout Hit

The Holdovers follows a group of workers and students at an all-boys prep school who become unlikely companions when they are forced to stay on the New England campus over the Christmas break in 1970.

Sessa's character Angus soon becomes the only student left "holding over" with unpopular instructor, played by Paul Giamatti, and the school's grief-stricken head cook, played by Philly-native actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The film was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture. Giamatti and Randolph won Golden Globes for their roles.

Dominic Sessa's Next Movie Role

Sessa will star alongside Rose Byrne and Demi Lovato in the drama, Tow, according to Deadline.

The film tells the true story of Amanda Ogle, a homeless Seattle woman who gets in a legal battle with a towing company that impounded her car after it was stolen and demanded $21,634 to return the automobile to her.

New York Times critic Wesley Morris called Sessa a "natural" for his role in The Holdovers. He also received the Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Actor and other recognition for his performance.

