The Best Black Friday Deals For New Jersey Shoppers

Apple

If you're looking to upgrade your Apple products, you'll want to check out some of the deals they're offering. They have six locations in New Jersey, and their event kicks off on November 24th. In addition to special discounts, they're offering free gift cards when you purchase select items. Check out the deals on 10th-generation iPads from $449. They're offering gift cards up to a hundred bucks with a purchase of an iPad.

Home Depot

If you're looking to replace home appliances, Home Depot is offering some great savings. The more you buy, the better the savings. They're offering deals on kitchen appliances where if you mix and match 2 brands, you'll save a hundred dollars. Buy 2 appliances of the same brand, you'll save two hundred dollars. Buy more appliances and the savings grow.

Kohl's

Kohl's is offering some pretty cool deals on small kitchen appliances. If you've been wanting an air fryer, you'll want to check out the Ninja Foodi 8 qt fryer. Regularly $219, they're now on sale for $119.99.

Target

Target has any offers worth checking out. In addition to the deals, they also offer a special guarantee that's pretty cool. If you purchase something, and they lower the price before December 24th, they will refund the difference between what you paid and the lower price. See the specifics on their website. If want a Roomba, now is the time to buy. Normally $279, they're on sale for $159.

Ulta

Well known for high-quality beauty care products, they're offering deals up to 50% off. Lip gloss, mascara, and other make-up are all on sale. Their sale includes other items like curling irons and hair dryers. If you shop Ulta, this is a rare opportunity to enjoy steep savings on a huge number of products.

Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals are available online now (3 pm Nov. 22nd). Avoid the rush of the crowd by shopping at home. Some of the best deals you'll find at Walmart include things like televisions. One such deal is the onn. Roku televisions. 43" smart tv for $98.

