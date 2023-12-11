Summer Fare Increases Planned on Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Taking a summer ride on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in 2024 will cost you more.

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Fare Increase Announced

The price of an in-season fare on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is increasing for most vehicles in 2024. The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced a price increase this week for normal passenger vehicles under 25 feet long for the summer season, between May 30 and Sept 5, 2024. The vehicle charge doesn't include the ticket price for the passenger.

The price will increase from $37 for standard vehicles to $40 on weekdays and holidays. Vehicles up to 44 feet will pay $2 more in 2024 and vehicles over 45 feet will have a $3 increase.

Fares in the Off-Season Are Not Increasing

Off-season riders of the ferry will not face a fare increase next year. The off-season rate is $22 or $39 round-trip for standard vehicles.

Ferry Ride Prices for Passengers

The off-season fare for a passenger is $8, and the in-season rate for adults is $10 or $18 round-trip.

Those under 13 ride for free in the off-season, but are charged $4 in-season or $7 round-trip. Under 2024's price changes, the summer fee will drop by $1.

The Biggest Price Increase is for No-Shows

You will face the biggest price increases on the CMLF if you make a reservation but don't show up for the ride. The 2023 no-show fee of $10 is being raised to $26 in 2024. A new $2 fee will be charged for arriving without a reservation.

