Students, Driver Safely Evacuate Burning School Bus on GSP

A raging fire broke out on a school bus transporting middle school children from school in Ocean City to Sea Isle City.

Bus Fire on the Garden State Parkway

A school bus transporting students home from school caught fire Wednesday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 20.8 near Seaville and exploded into a raging fire.

A parent told 6ABC that the students attend Ocean City Intermediate School and were returning home to Sea Isle City after school.

Witness reports are that all of the students and the driver made it safely off the bus. A photo taken by a passing driver shows flames shooting out of the bus windows and the vehicle is fully engulfed in flames.

Passersby could see the students and the driver huddled together a short distance down the road from the burning bus.

Seaville Fire Company and Upper Township EMS Responded to the Blaze

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Chief Perry Coker of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company said ten children and the driver safely evacuated the bus, which was southbound on the parkway near milepost 20.8.

The fire company and Upper Township EMS responded to the call at 2:34 pm. By then the bus was completely engulfed in flames.

The students were picked up by family members at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshals office and the New Jersey State Police.