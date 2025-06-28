New Jersey State Police gave a real-life example from South Jersey about the dangers and the foolishness of road rage to discourage drivers from losing their cool.

Posting on social media, State Police revealed the details of a recent road rage incident on Route 42, where an enraged driver pulled a gun and showed it to the drivers in the vehicle that was annoying him.

NJ State Police Detail Road Rage Case

According to a post from the State Police, on Monday, June 23, they responded to a report of a road rage incident on Route 42 in Deptford Township.

Troopers from the Bellmawr station of the NJSP were told that the driver of a Chrysler 300 showed them the firearm as they drove along the highway.

A short time later, police found the Chrysler and made a traffic stop at milepost 27.6 (of the New Jersey Turnpike, we are guessing).

The driver, identified as Khalif Kemp, 33, of Blackwood, NJ, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, untawful carrying of a handgun in public, unlawful and unjustified display of a handgun, and terroristic threats. Kemp was transported to Camden County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The point of the social media post? To show how much trouble Mr Kemp is now in because he lost his cool with road rage.

State Police Suggestions For Dealing With Road Rage

State Police suggest that you remain in control and don't engage with the other driver.

Stay a safe distance away from the other vehicle, don't look at the other driver, and don't stop and get out of your car.

The timing of this message is just before the 4th of July holiday, a busy travel time.

Losing your temper behind the wheel can lead to serious consequences. Aggressive driving and violent confrontations put everyone on the road at risk. If you witness aggressive or dangerous driving, call #77 to report it. Your call could help prevent a tragedy.

New Jersey's Beach Commandments: Do's & Don'ts at the Beach Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis