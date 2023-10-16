Restaurants Worth Visiting for Brunch in Atlantic City, NJ

Fresh Harvest Buffet

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 1000 Boardwalk

What people say: According to a review on Tripadvisor.com, "Hard Rock's Fresh Harvest Seafood Buffet is the best. Of course, they have all the regulars like chicken, Mexican, oriental, pizza, pasta, and hot and cold sides but the seafood is almost endless."



Monday - Wednesday: 5PM - 9PM

Thursday & Friday: 4PM - 9PM

Saturday: Noon - 9PM

Sunday: 5PM - 9PM

609-449-1000

Brigantine Bistro

3015 Brigantine Blvd

What people say: Leslie A. from Colorado wrote on Yelp, "STOP THE PRESSES!!!!!!!!! This place is INCREDIBLE! I was in AC for a work trip and stumbled across this little gem via Yelp. When I read they had gluten-free French toast, I knew I had to try it! This jewel of a restaurant is delicious!! Run, don't walk, to get here!!!"

Open 7 Days 7a-8p

609-264-5050

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Ave

What people say: On Tripadvisor.com, "Really great place!! Huge selection of beer on tap, a fantastic selection with current brews, nitro…. The happy hour selection was great. Ordered most of the apps, reasonable prices, and good portions. Highly recommend."

WingCraft Kitchen and Beer Bar via Facebook Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar via Facebook loading...

Sunday-Friday 11am-10pm

Saturday and Sunday 11am-11pm

(609) 541–2799

The Marketplace Eatery

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa 1 Borgata Way

What people say: Ann7183 wrote on Tripadvisor.com "We had a few meals here. We had burgers at the Burgers and Fries which were juicy and large. The wraps at Chop and Toss were a good light dinner. the pizzas at Pizata were very good. The subs at Philly Steak and Subes were good sized and customized how you wanted them. The salt and Vinegar fries were a true boardwalk food"

Open 24/7

609-317-8084

804 N. Rhode Island Ave at Gardners Basin

What people say: Screen G, wrote on Tripadvisor.com, "They are the only place I know in Atlantic City that serves cod fish and grits. The pancakes are exceptional. The service is fast and kind of like old school."

Gilchrist Restaurant via Facebook Gilchrist Restaurant via Facebook loading...

7 Days 6:30a-2pm

609-345-8278

Highest-rated Brunch Restaurants in Atlantic City, According to Tripadvisor | Stacker