Restaurants Worth Visiting for Brunch in Atlantic City, NJ
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 1000 Boardwalk
What people say: According to a review on Tripadvisor.com, "Hard Rock's Fresh Harvest Seafood Buffet is the best. Of course, they have all the regulars like chicken, Mexican, oriental, pizza, pasta, and hot and cold sides but the seafood is almost endless."
Monday - Wednesday: 5PM - 9PM
Thursday & Friday: 4PM - 9PM
Saturday: Noon - 9PM
Sunday: 5PM - 9PM
609-449-1000
3015 Brigantine Blvd
What people say: Leslie A. from Colorado wrote on Yelp, "STOP THE PRESSES!!!!!!!!! This place is INCREDIBLE! I was in AC for a work trip and stumbled across this little gem via Yelp. When I read they had gluten-free French toast, I knew I had to try it! This jewel of a restaurant is delicious!! Run, don't walk, to get here!!!"
Open 7 Days 7a-8p
609-264-5050
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2010 Baltic Ave
What people say: On Tripadvisor.com, "Really great place!! Huge selection of beer on tap, a fantastic selection with current brews, nitro…. The happy hour selection was great. Ordered most of the apps, reasonable prices, and good portions. Highly recommend."
Sunday-Friday 11am-10pm
Saturday and Sunday 11am-11pm
(609) 541–2799
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa 1 Borgata Way
What people say: Ann7183 wrote on Tripadvisor.com "We had a few meals here. We had burgers at the Burgers and Fries which were juicy and large. The wraps at Chop and Toss were a good light dinner. the pizzas at Pizata were very good. The subs at Philly Steak and Subes were good sized and customized how you wanted them. The salt and Vinegar fries were a true boardwalk food"
Open 24/7
609-317-8084
Gilchrist Restaurant
804 N. Rhode Island Ave at Gardners Basin
What people say: Screen G, wrote on Tripadvisor.com, "They are the only place I know in Atlantic City that serves cod fish and grits. The pancakes are exceptional. The service is fast and kind of like old school."
7 Days 6:30a-2pm
609-345-8278
Highest-rated Brunch Restaurants in Atlantic City, According to Tripadvisor | Stacker
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams