A Galloway man is facing time in prison for trying to strangle his girlfriend and breaking her nose as he beat her one night last summer while staying at a Galloway Township motel.

Rashad Whitfield, 40, from Galloway Township, pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim in New Jersey Superior Court on Thursday.

Domestic Violence at Galloway Motel

On Friday, August 8, 2025, Galloway Township Police responded to a call from the Liberty Inn on the White Horse Pike.

When they arrived at the motel, the police found a woman bleeding heavily from her nose. She told police that her boyfriend, Rashad Whitfield, had hit her repeatedly in the face with his cane and had tried to strangle her.

Whitfield had taken the woman's cell phone and left the motel by the time police arrived, but they apprehended him a short time later.

The police said that Whitfield had given the woman several injuries, including a broken nose.

Arrest records show that Rashad Whitfield was arrested by Galloway Township Police for aggravated assault in 2020.

Whitfield's Day in Court

Rashad Whitfield was in the NJ Superior Court on Thursday to plead guilty in the case.

His plea deal calls for a recommended sentence of three years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to an 85% period of parole ineligibility.

He will be back in court on May 22 for sentencing.

