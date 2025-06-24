Mosquito Awareness Week reminds us that mosquitoes are more than just a summer nuisance. They are the deadliest animals on the planet and are responsible for the deaths of over 700,000 people every year. That’s more than sharks, snakes, and all other insects combined.

Mosquitoes are vectors, meaning they carry and transmit dangerous diseases from one host to another. Unlike other insects that sting or bite defensively, mosquitoes feed on human blood, often spreading viruses and parasites in the process. Some of the most serious illnesses spread by mosquitoes include:

Malaria : Caused by a parasite, malaria kills more than 400,000 people annually, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dengue Fever : Common in tropical regions, dengue can cause severe flu-like symptoms and even be fatal.

Zika Virus : Linked to birth defects in babies born to infected mothers, Zika gained global attention in recent years.

West Nile Virus : Found in the U.S. and other countries, this virus can lead to neurological complications in rare cases.

Chikungunya: While rarely fatal, it causes debilitating joint pain and fever.

Due to the number and range of deadly diseases they carry, mosquitoes are in a class of their own. Their ability to adapt to new environments, breed rapidly, and feed unnoticed makes them a unique public health threat.

Luckily, you can dramatically reduce your risk of mosquito bites and the illnesses they spread by following a few simple precautions. As we observe Mosquito Awareness Week, it’s a great time to commit to these preventive actions:

1. Use EPA-Approved Insect Repellent

Choose repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Apply it to exposed skin and reapply as directed, especially after sweating or swimming.

2. Wear Protective Clothing

When outdoors in mosquito-prone areas, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks. Tightly woven fabrics provide the best protection.

3. Avoid Peak Mosquito Hours

Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. If possible, stay indoors during these times or take extra precautions if you need to be outside.

4. Eliminate Standing Water

Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water, and larvae can hatch in just a few days. Check your property for: Birdbaths, Clogged gutters, Kiddie pools, Flower pot saucers, Unused buckets or tires.

Empty or treat any water sources at least once a week to prevent breeding.

5. Install Screens and Use Mosquito Nets

Keep windows and doors closed or use screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. In regions where mosquito-borne diseases are common, sleep under a mosquito net, especially if air conditioning or window screens are not available.

6. Consider Medication if Necessary

If you are traveling to an area with a high mosquito population, or a higher risk of disease transmission, consider talking to your doctor about an Antimalarial pill, which are used to prevent or treat malaria

Even one mosquito bite can lead to a life-changing illness. In areas where these diseases are endemic, prevention is not just a matter of comfort, it's a matter of public health and safety.

Additionally, climate change is expanding the range of mosquito species, meaning diseases once confined to the tropics are now appearing in new regions, including parts of the United States and Europe. Proactive protection is more important than ever.

The bottom line is that it is important to stay informed and protected. Mosquito Awareness Week is a reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the risk of mosquito-borne illness. Whether you're relaxing in your backyard, heading out on a camping trip, or traveling abroad, take the time to protect yourself and encourage your friends and family to do the same.

For more information on mosquito-borne disease visit New Jersey Department of Health.