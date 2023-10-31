Popular Retailer with Locations in NJ Malls Facing Demise?

It's become a much too common story. Once-mighty retailers falling victim to the times. Who would've ever thought Sears would disappear? As a kid, I'd spend hours scouting their annual holiday catalog.

Big mall retailers like Macy's, and JCPenney stores are a shell of themselves.

K-B Toys, Merry-Go-Round, and of course all the music stores that once dominated the mall landscape are all relegated to the retailer history books.

Most recently, other big chains have closed shop as well. Rite-Aid, CVS, and Walgreens have all recently announced significant closures.

Now, according to the site, Retaildive.com, popular clothing retailer, Express, may be the next to face bankruptcy.

Express has 17 stores here in New Jersey, and like so many other retailers, they were hit hard by the pandemic, and the lifestyle changes the pandemic caused throughout the country.

Once a trend-setting retailer that specialized in business casual and trendy looks for men and women. The pandemic, and the resulting change in lifestyles, have hit Express hard. People who are working from home, are no longer as concerned with work attire.

The article quotes Shawn Grain Carter, a retail industry consultant and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology at the State University of New York,

Express is truly on a respirator and teetering on possible bankruptcy.

Express has locations in Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Deptford, East Rutherford, Edison, Edgewater, Freehold, Jersey City, Lawrenceville, Mays Landing, Paramus, Rockaway, Short Hills, Toms River, Wayne, and Woodbridge.

