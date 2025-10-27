A small private plane crashed Saturday morning in Salem County, and Delaware State Police helicopters were called in to rescue the two people aboard.

Small Plane Crashes in Salem County

The plane crashed near the Rainbow's End Farm and Airport off of Route 540 in Mannington Township, according to 6ABC.

About 11:20 am Saturday, rescue teams were dispatched to the area after reports of a downed aircraft. Using drone equipment, responders located the crash site in a creek that flows into the Salem River.

The plane was partially submerged in the creek, according to the Salem County Sheriff.

Rescue Copter Responded

Helicopters from the New Jersey State Police and the Delaware State Police responded for assistance.

About 1:30 p.m., emergency crews from the Delaware State Police rescued two people from the crash site using a helicopter hoist system. The pilot and the passenger had become stuck in the mud surrounding the wreckage.

The Delaware State Police team posted on Facebook about the rescue.

Behind every rescue is a team trained to perform under pressure. Today, our Delaware State Police Aviation Section worked with the Delaware Air Rescue Team to save lives after a plane crash in New Jersey.

One helicopter from the Delaware State Police airlifted one patient to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.

The other Delaware State Police copter stayed on the site, picking up rescue crews from the crash site.

The conditions of the two people aboard were not released.

