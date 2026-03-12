Can you believe it? In a couple of weeks, the Phils will be back at the Bank playing baseball.

In the meantime, the Phillies want to hear about your extraordinary South Jersey teacher and give them the chance to be honored this season at Citizens' Bank Park.

For the second year, the Phillies and Independence Blue Cross are bringing back the honor roll to recognize teachers who show "unwavering dedication" to their students and communities.

Every day, extraordinary teachers spark curiosity, boost confidence, and transform lives. They don’t just teach; they help shape the future of their students, schools, and communities. That’s why Independence Blue Cross and the Philadelphia Phillies are proud to bring back the IBX Honor Roll for its second year!

It's up to you to nominate your deserving teacher now.

What the Extraordinary Teachers Win

From April through September, the Phillies will honor one teacher each month. If your teacher is selected, they’ll receive an unforgettable Phillies experience

Six winning teachers each will be recognized at a home Phillies game and receive a $500 Visa gift card and an IBX swag bag with a Phillies cap and jersey.

The teachers also will be recognized on ballpark signage and on IBX's social media feeds, and they'll each receive a ballpark tour to share with their students or fellow staffers.

How to Nominate A Teacher

To be eligible, nominees must be current K-12 teachers in South Jersey or the Philadelphia area and have at least five years of teaching experience at a public, private, or parochial school.

Nominations are being accepted online through March 22.

Winners will be selected based on their commitment to fostering a love of learning in their classrooms and their work to enhance their communities.

See the 2025 winners.