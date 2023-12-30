One Food Guy Fieri Refuses to Feature on Triple D

In 45 seasons and 419 episodes of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Guy Fieri has tried many crazy food combinations and some bizarre burgers, but there is one food that Guy absolutely refuses to eat.

What's the One Food That's Never Been Featured on Triple D?

If you watch Guy's travels on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, you might think it is eggs, because Guy has made no secret of his disdain for those. Even still, he has eaten eggs several times on the show.

The forbidden food is liver. More specifically, it is the dreaded liver & onions. Fieri has called liver "nasty" in the past, according to CheatSheet.

In 2018, Fieri told the Daily Beast, "The kryptonite of me and food is liver and onions. I can't even be in the same room. You could hide keys to a free Ferrari under liver and onions and I wouldn’t be driving it.”

Liver and onions has never been celebrated in Flavortown.

What Happens When Guy Fieri Doesn't Like a Dish on Triple D?

Guy has been honest about this question in the past.

“Some chefs that’ll see it… will do their investigation,” Fieri explained during a podcast interview.

“And, you know, they’ve watched the show for years. We’ll go to commercial, and they’ll go, “Well, did you like that?” And I’m like, “Yeah it was good.” And they’ll go, “Well you didn’t go, like, ‘This is off the hook.’” And I’m like, ‘Well, it was good.” “And I’m like, “Don’t be offended, I don’t like every song that’s on the Rolling Stones album. There’s ones that you like.”

What Are Some of the Most Bizarre Food Combos That Guy Ever Tried in Flavortown?

I picked out a few off the list that upset my stomach just reading them aloud.

Kangaroo burgers, a peanut butter burger, gator burgers, and, the all-time gross-out dish, grasshoppers on a bed of guacamole inside a blue corn tortilla.

Check, Please!

