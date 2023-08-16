One of the Best Small Towns in American is in New Jersey

It's a favorite around here.

There's history, a lot of charm, shopping, the beach is gorgeous, and so much more. This Jersey Shore town is perfect for a family-getaway or just a day trip.

It's charm makes it one of New Jersey's favorite destinations. This coastal New Jersey town is quaint that's full of wonder and fun.

What small town in New Jersey is one of the best in America?

Yes, I bet you guessed it. It's Cape May, New Jersey. From onlyinyourstate.com:

Tucked away on the southernmost tip of New Jersey, Cape May beckons visitors with its timeless charm and rich history. Known for its well-preserved Victorian architecture, this coastal town offers a delightful blend of old-world elegance and modern-day appeal.

There are so many sites to see in Cape May from the Cape May Light House, the sunken ship beach, the beach strip, and the shopping mall downtown is just the cutest. And, don't forget to rent a golf cart to check out all of Cape May.

It's not just about the shopping areas or the beaches, it's the restaurants, too. They are amazing from something simple like ribs or pizza to delicious seafood spots that will have your mouth watering.

My husband Nick and I love going to the Cape May winery, it's always fun and always delicious food and wines.

Cape May is absolutely gorgeous at Christmastime, also. It's something you need to check out if you've never been closer to the holidays. Making memories and taking pictures in Cape May will be a place that you'll want to go back every year. You will love it.

