NJ attorney general goes on family leave after wife gives birth

🍼 Daughter Maya was born Wednesday morning to wife Sophia

🍼 Attorney General Matt Platkin will take family leave immediately

🍼 Under NJ law he can take up to 12 weeks

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is the proud father of a baby girl.

Platkin's wife Sophia gave birth to daughter Maya Wednesday morning at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. The Platkins also have a son named Robert.

"I am also grateful that I will be taking several weeks to bond with my family during this amazing but critical time when we get to know Maya and care for her unique needs as a newborn," Platkin said in a statement.

"There is nothing more special to me than the birth of a child, and I am fortunate to be able to take time to be there for my wife and bond with my daughter."

Under New Jersey Family Leave, an employee may take up to 12 weeks of leave within a 24-month period for the birth or adoption of a child. It can also be taken in order to care for a seriously ill family member. Family leave can be paid, unpaid or a combination of both.

If an employer does not offer paid Family Leave an employee may apply for Temporary Disability and Family Leave Insurance. Those who are eligible will receive 2/3 of their average weekly salary up to a maximum of $637 per week paid on a debit card.

Platkin in his statement said that First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay Ruotolo will serve as acting attorney general in his absence. He did not say how long he is taking.

