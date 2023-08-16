Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts

Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at Wrigley Field in Chicago (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

🎵 Bruce Springsteen posted the news on his social media

🎵 New dates will be announced

🎵 He returns to New Jersey on August 30 for three MetLIfe Stadium shows

 

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his concerts at Citzens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," read a message on Springsteen's official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Springsteen is scheduled to play Gillette Stadium near Boston on August 24 and 26 before returning to MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands for three shows August 30, September 1 and 3.

The current tour postponed three shows in Albany, New York, Columbus, Ohio and Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in March for an unspecified illness.

