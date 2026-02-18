This Wednesday, Feb 18, marks the 32nd anniversary of the death of Lower Township Officer David C. Douglass, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who had just burglarized a home and then set it on fire.

The township office will honor Officer Douglass during the day on Wednesday, and the Lower Township Police have a ceremony planned for the time of his last police call on Wednesday evening.

The Officer Has Responded to a Call About a Suspicious Person

On Feb. 18, 1994, Officer Douglass was dispatched on a call about a suspicious person in North Cape May. As he pursued the suspect on foot, the man turned and shot Douglass.

Douglass was able to return fire, striking the suspect in the hand, and made it back to his patrol car to call for assistance, but he did not survive the attack.

The suspect had just burglarized and set fire to a home on Town Bank Road.

Following a 6-week investigation, Chung Hop was arrested in New York City and charged with Douglass’ death.

He pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 1995.

Patrolman Douglass, who was 34 at the time of his death, had been with the Lower Township Police Department for 18 years and served as a Lieutenant and president of the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Department.

He helped create the Lower Township SWAT team, was an instructor at the Cape May County Police Academy, and was a past president of the Policemen's Benevolent Association.

He was known for being a good cop, a good friend, and a mentor in the community.

How Officer Douglass Will Be Honored

The flags at Township Hall and the police department will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, and a memorial wreath will be placed near the flagpole at the Town Bank Fire House in honor of Douglass.

A brief ceremony will be held at 7:15 pm at the gravesite, at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, at 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May.

The ceremony will be at the time Officer Douglass responded to his last call.

Police dispatch will transmit Officer Douglass’ end-of-watch broadcast for LTPD, and all fire sirens in the township will be activated in memory of Douglass, who was also a Town Bank Firefighter.

The public is welcome to attend this event.

