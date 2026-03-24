A racecar driver was seriously hurt on Saturday at a South Jersey speedway and is in critical condition with multiple injuries.

George Schweigart, of Woodhull, New York, was taken to Cooper University Hospital's Trauma Center with a neck and back fracture, according to his mother's social media post.

Schweigart sustained significant injuries in the crash, including two brain bleeds and three bruises on his brain, after a crash at Bridgeport Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

"We want to thank EVERYONE who has reached out to our family!" Cathy Schweigart added Sunday night on Facebook.

"So many prayers, offers to come help us, calls, messages, visits...it's overwhelming, but SO appreciated!!!" But we are hopeful that comes with time! He will be there for awhile, but he is in a great place! Cooper Trama Center, NJ! We are very pleased with the Dr's, specialists, nurses and staff! They are amazing!

Racecar Driver Airlifted to Cooper Medical Center

George Schweigart, a Crate Modified race car driver, was ejected from his vehicle during the crash at the Bridgeport Speedway in Logan Township, Gloucester County, according to news reports.

Police responded to the scene of the raceway at 5:49 pm on Saturday.

Schweigart remains heavily sedated since the accident, and his family has not yet been able to speak with him, though doctors may begin reducing sedation to evaluate his responsiveness.

He also sustained two broken ribs, a fracture beneath his eye, two fractures in his neck, and another in his lower back.

His mother's Facebook post said that doctors determined that the fractures in his neck and lower back do not involve the spine — a positive sign early in his recovery.

Schweigart is a Frequent Racer at Bridgeport Speedway

George Schweigart is well known on the Crate Modified racing circuit and races often at Bridgeport Speedway as well as at New York's Outlaw Speedway and Woodhall Raceway.

Crate modified racing is a cost-effective grassroots open-wheel dirt track racing division, primarily using sealed GM 602 crate engines to ensure parity and affordability.

The cars feature modified bodies and focus on driver skill over budget.



New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis