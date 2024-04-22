This week, we present fugitives from South Jersey.

What makes these individuals extra dangerous, is the fact that they are wanted for crimes against children.

If you have information about any of the subjects featured, contact law enforcement at the numbers below or dial 9-1-1. You should never approach these individuals.

Photo: CCPO

Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano

Birth Date: July 22, 1984 (40)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 220

Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Woodlynne Boro.

Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449 or call 9-1-1.

Photo: CCPO

Baltazar Perez-Tovar

Birth Date: February 10, 1977 (47)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 165

Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Magnolia Boro.

Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449 or call 9-1-1

Photo: CCPO

Brian Rivers

Birth Date: November 23, 1982 (42)

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Eyes: Black

Hair: Bald

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 220

Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Gloucester Twp.

Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449

Photo: CCPO

Gerardo Bautista

Birth Date: October 19, 1979 (45)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Cherry Hill Twp.

Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449 or call 9-1-1

Photo: CCPO

Jose Paniagua

Birth Date: November 22, 1977 (47)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Gloucester Twp.

Lieutenant Paul Audino | (856) 225-8449

Photo: CCPO

Asdrubal Rodriguez

Birth Date: April 13, 1978 (46)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 160

Wanted for a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault on a minor child.

Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

