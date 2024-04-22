Help Find These NJ Fugitives Wanted for Crimes Against Children
This week, we present fugitives from South Jersey.
What makes these individuals extra dangerous, is the fact that they are wanted for crimes against children.
If you have information about any of the subjects featured, contact law enforcement at the numbers below or dial 9-1-1. You should never approach these individuals.
Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano
Birth Date: July 22, 1984 (40)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 220
Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Woodlynne Boro.
Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449 or call 9-1-1.
Baltazar Perez-Tovar
Birth Date: February 10, 1977 (47)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 165
Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Magnolia Boro.
Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449 or call 9-1-1
Brian Rivers
Birth Date: November 23, 1982 (42)
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Eyes: Black
Hair: Bald
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 220
Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Gloucester Twp.
Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449
Gerardo Bautista
Birth Date: October 19, 1979 (45)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: N/A
Weight: N/A
Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Cherry Hill Twp.
Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449 or call 9-1-1
Jose Paniagua
Birth Date: November 22, 1977 (47)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: N/A
Weight: N/A
Wanted for 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor child out of Gloucester Twp.
Lieutenant Paul Audino | (856) 225-8449
Asdrubal Rodriguez
Birth Date: April 13, 1978 (46)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 160
Wanted for a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault on a minor child.
Contact: Lieutenant Paul Audino (856) 225-8449
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
