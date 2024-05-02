The Top 5 Concerts You Must See in NJ This Summer

One of the great things about living in Jersey is if you love music and you enjoy going to concerts, there's something for everyone.

I recently made a list of all the shows I've seen, and I was hit by the realization that many of the bands I enjoyed through the years are now embarking on farewell tours.

I intentionally left Bon Jovi, Bruce, and Billy off the list. These are always must-see shows.

If you get to see these acts, don't expect the same show you saw 20, 30 or 40 years ago.

Just enjoy the fact that you still get to enjoy these guys. It's like hanging with friends from our youth, and just enjoying the company.

Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Tour '24 June 11 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (May 23/26 MetLife)

Mick Jagger will be 81 this summer and he still gets around. One of the all-time great rock bands. It's more than a concert. It's an event.

P!nk's Summer Carnival Tour (w/Sheryl Crow) August 18th Lincoln Financial Field (Oct.3 MetLife East)

Even P!nk has grown up through the years.

Calling her show a carnival, is perfect. Anytime you can combine music, singing, and trapeze (yes, trapeze), it's worth checking out.

Barefoot Music Festival June 20-23rd Wildwood Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Brett Michaels, The Beach Boys and more...

If you've never been to a country festival, you are missing out.

Fun in the sun with great music and a cool vibe.

Given this is Wildwood, the influx of people can be a challenge to navigate. Plan this one ahead of time.

Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood August 6, PNC Arts Center

This band still sounds great. Rock and Roll simplicity. No gimmicks. They haven't announced plans to quit, but we may not have many opportunities left to see them.

Virtually any show at the casinos in Atlantic City

If you've never been to a concert at the casinos, you're truly missing out.

I've been to several, at each of them, and loved them.

They bring in a wide variety of acts that appeal to different people's tastes. One of the bonuses of attending shows in AC is the seats.

Not a bad seat in the house. Capacity is smaller than the other bigger venues in our region. That means you get to see some big names in an intimate setting.

