Beloved NJ taco spot — known for massive burritos — closed 2 locations

It's never a good day when a popular taco shop, which is known for burritos the size of a small dog, closes two of its locations.

And by the way, I'm not joking about the size, this place became popular due to its absolutely massive burritos.

Jersey is well known for its local taco and burrito spots.

One of my favorites is Taco-Tastic. At least once a week or so I'll "forget my lunch" and have to hit the location in downtown Toms River to get some grub.

They're getting ready to open up a drive-thru location by the way at the old Farm Store off 37.

Photo Credit: Google Maps - Farm Store In Bayville NJ

Beach Tacos is another popular spot when the need for some Mexican grub takes over and I've also heard really good things about Los Campos in Brick is amazing too.

However, there's only one taco place that's known for selling a 4-pound burrito called the Fat Amy.

This thing is a 12-inch fried tortilla loaded with pico de gallo, fried chicken, cheese, lettuce, and spicy chipotle sauce.

My heartburn's acting up just watching that, but wow does it look delicious!

If the video didn't give it away, NJ.com has reported that Tito's Burritos and Wings is closing two of its New Jersey locations.

One of them was only open for one year!

According to NJ.com, Tito's Burritos and Wings location in Morristown, as well as the location in Tenafly, have both been shut down.

The restaurant reports that the locations just weren't profitable enough to remain open.

As I said, it's always sad to see a local spot close, especially one as unique and fun as Tito's Burritos.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

They do still have several locations in Jersey that are open in Summit, Ridgewood, and South Orange.