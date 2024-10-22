New Jersey Cafe Fires Up Social for Political Stance
A small coffee shop in central Jersey has recently celebrated its 5th anniversary by taking a political stance that has fired up social media.
The cafe, The Baklava Lady in Englishtown, specializes in vegan Turkish offerings.
However, it's not their menu that people are talking about.
Signs in front of the cafe are drawing strong responses.
The signs in question say,
“We only serve those who believe in peace for all, Free Palestine, Hands off Lebanon, Real food, real values.”
The Cafe has also spread its message on social media.
The Cafe has become ground zero for both Pro-Israel protestors as well as Pro-Palestinian protestors.
Over the weekend protestors from both sides gathered in front of the cafe.
The protests, while loud at times, remained peaceful.
Supporters of the cafe, many of whom wore masks, waved Palestinian flags, and held a banner splattered with red paint, declaring, "Zionism is Terrorism."
The owner of the cafe, Naciye Emren told APP.com that she's been posting pro-Palestinian content on social platforms since before October 7th.
The current conflict in the Middle East began after the Palestinian militant group Hamas, stormed into Israel killing 1200 citizens and taking 250 hostages.
Many of the hostages were teens and others who were attending a concert at the time of the attack.
The Cafe's Yelp page has seen a jump in reviews in the past few weeks.
Many of the reviews are positive, although it should be pointed out that they are suspicious because almost all of them are from out of town.
This is something that Yelp has noticed as well and has tagged the reviews as unusual.
The response on their social page was swift.
Supporters of Israel offered opinions like this from Naomi M, who along with pictures from October 7th said,
What “Free Palestine” means.A euphemism for brutal rape, torture and barbarism, the way “relocation to the east” was used by the Nazis to disguise their intentions of gassing and cremating Jews.
Keep speaking up!!LONG LIVE RESISTANCE
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
NJ’s most popular Halloween costumes for 2024
Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi