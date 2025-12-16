Three partners from a group of suburban Philadelphia restaurants have purchased the shuttered Trio Restaurant in North Wildwood and plan to open a new restaurant in the space by the summer of 2026, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Trio, the casual dining eatery at 700 New Jersey Ave, opened in 2021. It was run by a trio of owners, Laul and Debbie Gioquindo, and the restaurant's chef, Gus Zimmerman.

The location had previously been Wes and Cole's Cookery and the Amish Market.

My friend, Mike Gill, recalled a fun dinner he had with friends at Trio last summer, during which he tried a variety of foods.

I had a little bit of everything with the group of people I was with; we shared Bang Bang Calamari, Shanghai Street Wings, Monk Fish, Shrimp & Crab Cakes, and Filet Tournedos, and I had the Jerk Pork Chop as my main entree.

Trio announced they planned to close after five years at the end of the summer season. The PBJ reports that the Gioquidos wanted to retire and spend more time with family.

New Owners of Trio Property Own 5 Philly-Area Restaurants

The restaurant partners, Joshua Friedberg, Orbelin Bitraj, and Gent Mema, closed on the Trio property -- including its liquor license -- in early December.

Together, the men own five restaurants in the western suburbs of Philadelphia.

Two locations of Il Granaio in Glen Mills and Phoenixville, Antica in Chadds Ford, Versante in Schwenksville, and The Library in Collegeville. All of them serve Italian food, except for the Library.

Plans for the North Wildwood Property

According to the PBJ, the new owners of the property believe there is a need for more restaurants in the Wildwoods, but haven't decided on a name or cuisine for the former Trio.

They plan to get a better sense of what is missing in the North Wildwood restaurant market and do their best to fill that hole.

What type of restaurant would you like to see in that space?

