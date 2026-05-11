Do you have a secret spot in your home where you hide your valuables?

Do you think that it's very safe and a would-be burglar wouldn't think to check?

Unfortunately, that spot may not be as safe as you would hope. Burglars have a few spots in your home they will check first after they break in, and it very well may be your "super safe secret spot."

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Do you hide things in your sock or underwear drawer?

It may be a good way to hide things from your kids, but obviously, a burglar is going to check there first.

Keep Scrolling to Find Out The Other 9 Places

How Common is Burglary in New Jersey

The majority of crimes in New Jersey are property crimes like burglary and vehicle theft. In 2021, NJ residents reported 103,761 property crimes.

This breaks down to a property crime rate of 11 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Though this crime rate is below the national average, you still have a 1-in-89 chance of becoming a victim of property crime. Criminals in New Jersey often target homes to steal electronics, jewelry, and other expensive items.

Reconsider Where You Are Hiding Your Valuables

I hope you are never the victim of a burglary, but if you are, at least you can make it a little harder for a crook to find your valuables.

Reader’s Digest recently talked with Chris McGoey of McGoey Security Consulting and Robert Siciliano, a security analyst with Hotspot Shield.

Using information from these two experts, the magazine determined that these are the 10 spots burglars are most likely to check.

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10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading New Jersey Homes Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis