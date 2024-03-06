This edition of the Jersey Shore's Most Wanted features three women.

Each of these women is wanted for allegedly committing serious crimes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding these individuals. If you have information that can help the police, you should call 9-1-1. You should never approach the individuals we feature.

Wanted for Armed Robbery in NJ

MIRTHA J. SANTIAGO

46-year-old Mirtha Santiago is 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds.

Authorities say Mirtha is wanted for participating in the robbery of several cash-checking stores and other businesses throughout Monmouth County.

They say she and an accomplice would enter the establishments armed, bring victims to an out-of-sight area of the business, where they would then bind them and rob them of cash and jewelry.

Mirtha Santiago is charged with various robbery and weapons offenses.

NJ Armed and Dangerous

STEPHANIE N. MACHUADO

Stephanie N. Muchuado is 42-years-old. She is 5'5" and weighs 200 pounds.

Muchauado and an accomplice were caught during Operation Honeycomb, a sting operation coordinated between the DEA and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

In all, 47 people who were allegedly involved in a multi-state drug ring were arrested.

Police say they recovered approximately 32 pounds of cocaine, more than 6 pounds of heroin, several firearms, bullet-proof vests, and a large amount of cash.

The estimated street value of the drugs is over a million dollars.

Both these suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

