Mork, a North American River Otter, and a favorite of staff and guests at the Cape May Zoo, has died at age 17.

Mrok had lived at Cape May Zoo since 2013.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, Mork had some type of seizure last week and was being looked after by the zoo's veterinary staff.

The vet determined that Mrok had an enlarged heart that was causing cardiac events and seizures.

The vet administered medications to help him come through the seizure. Unfortunately, Mork was past intervention, and he passed peacefully.

Mork's Happy Life

The staff at the Cape May Zoo remembers Mork as being happy and always excited to see his zoo keepers, and he would run along the window in his habitat, following them back to his den.

Mork also liked interacting with visitors who came up to his window and was a fan of taking selfies with them.

He never failed to impress his caretakers with his enthusiasm and intelligence, especially with training. Making nests out of packing paper and tearing up cardboard were some of Mork’s favorite enrichments. He loved playing in his pool and lounging in the hollow logs in his yard.

More About The North American River Otter

According to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, North American river otters live throughout the United States and Canada.

They make their homes in dens constructed from the burrows of other animals or hollow logs.

North American river otters are adapted for swimming. They have excellent cardiovascular and respiratory systems that allow them to stay underwater for up to four minutes at a time.

They have a thick, waterproof layer of skin under two layers of fur to help keep them warm in all seasons. In addition, they can close their ears and nostrils to keep water out. A clear third eyelid, called a nictitating membrane, protects their eyes underwater.

Their whiskers detect vibrations and movement in the environment, helping them hunt prey underwater.

Although North American river otters are well adapted to life in water, they actually spend two-thirds of their time on land.

North American river otters' diets consist mainly of fish, but they will also eat various reptile and amphibian species, as well as small mammals and birds.

A Fond Farewell to Mork

The zookeepers at the Cape May Zoo wrote a loving tribute to Mork in their Facebook post.

Mork brought so much joy to his keepers and never failed to make them smile. They are all grateful for having had the privilege of working with him for so many years. At 17 years old, Mork lived a long life and made a big impact by connecting zoo guests to wildlife.

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