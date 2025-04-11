NJ DOT moves fast after drivers sound alarm about ominous danger on 78

🔵Drivers have noticed a "dip" in the pavement on Route 78 East

🔵NJ DOT engineers checked the pavement and drainage to determine the road is safe

🔵Milling and paving takes place Monday night to smooth out the road surface

The complaints of drivers about a dip in the pavement on Route 78 have been heard and will be repaired on Monday.

Contributors to the I-78 Commiserator's Club on Facebook had been commenting for several weeks about the issue in the right lane and shoulder near milepost 5 in Warren County. Some were concerned that it could develop into another sinkhole situation like the one on Route 80.

Comments about the Route 78 "dip" "Nice rollercoaster" "That middle lane is getting bad, it’s a significant dip especially going at highway speeds. By the time you see the sign and slow down it may be too late." "Hopefully it doesn't become another sinkhole!" 'I hit it today! I said weeee and wondered if that was the one everyone's been talking about" "Please!! Let's not have 78 turn into route 80"

NJ DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said that engineers checked the pavement and the drainage system to figure out what caused the dip in the road. The road was found to be safe but signs warning of a bump were put up along the road.

The state's abandoned mineshaft map shows no mineshafts in the area along Route 78.

The NJ DOT will make the repair on Monday night, continuing into Tuesday. The right lane will be closed after Route 173 on-ramp after 6 p.m. A second lane will be closed around 9 p.m. All three lanes will be closed two at a time to allow for milling and paving that will be complete by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

