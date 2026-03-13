If you were up and watching the sky just before midnight on Wednesday, March 11, you may have been lucky enough to see a bright fireball shooting across the New Jersey sky.

If you did see the fireball, you weren't alone.

According to the American Meteorological Society, there were 113 reports about a fireball seen over New Jersey and neighboring states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland.

Where the Fireball Was Seen

The fireball - which the AMS says is really a bright meteor - was visible as far as Ohio, West Virginia, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

One witness from Glassboro called it “awesome.” A man watching from Wall Township said, “It was spectacular!”

A witness in Rockaway, Morris County, driving on Route 80 west, said, "I almost thought a missile was striking NJ. I have never seen anything like it.”

The local sightings of Wednesday's fireball reported to the AMS were witnessed in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County, and Glassboro, Gloucester County.

Other sightings happened in Morris, Sussex, Warren, and Monmouth counties.

How Common Are Meteor Sightings in NJ?

Visible meteor sightings are fairly common in New Jersey, with casual observers spotting "shooting stars" on most clear nights. Brighter fireballs are reported several times a year across the state, often captured on home security cameras.

Fireballs travel across the sky hundreds of times a day, but most take place over oceans or unpopulated areas or are hidden by daylight, according to the AMS.

Most who saw Wednesday's meteor said it streaked for 1.5 to 3.5 seconds.

However, one person in Wall Township reported the fireball was visible for 7.5 seconds, according to the AMS.

