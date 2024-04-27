Jamie Apody Breaks Her Silence, Leaves 6ABC

After five months off the air at 6ABC, Jamie Apody finally broke her silence on Friday and announced that she is leaving Action News.

Sportscaster Jamie Apody Speaks Out After Five Months of Silence

Actions News sports anchor Jamie Apody finally commented Friday, after spending the last five months off the air at 6ABC Philadelphia, saying she is officially leaving the TV station.

In a statement released by 6ABC, Apody said she is looking forward to her next challenge after 18 years of working for Action News.

Apody's bio is still featured on the 6ABC website.

Jamie Apody's Statement

"I am so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support, and concern shown to me over the past 5 months while I made a decision about my future. It has been a pleasure to cover some of the best sports teams in the world and sharing my reporting and storytelling with our fans. Please be assured that all is well with me and my family. I am excited about the next chapter in my career, and I look forward to working on new ways to engage with my audience on topics that energize and celebrate our teams"

The Mystery of Jamie Apody's Disappearance From Action News

What is the deal with Action News staffers disappearing from the station's broadcasts?

Sports anchor Jeff Skversky quietly left the station in 2022 after 13 years under similarly mysterious circumstances, finally reemerging as a news anchor at a Detroit TV station months later.

If this is the best way that 6ABC thinks they can quietly transition from one on-air talent to another, it appears to be misfiring for the second time in the past few years.

Apody was well-liked by viewers. When something like this happens, people can tell there was some behind-the-scenes politics or budget-cutting involved in her departure.

It seems that it would be better to announce straight out that a news personality is moving on immediately, rather than have people wondering and spreading rumors for the next several months.

We wish Jamie Apody all the best in her future.

