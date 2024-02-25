‘Incredibly Contagious’ Stomach Bug Targets South Jersey

There’s a stomach bug on the move this winter and it's targeting South Jersey.

Doctors have been seeing a huge increase in cases of viral gastroenteritis, or the “stomach bug”.

According to reporting from 6 ABC, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has noticed a troubling uptick in stomach viruses circulating in our area.

A Stomach Bug Targets South Jersey

Reports of norovirus, a highly contagious stomach bug, have increased by 15.4% in recent days across the Northeast section of the country, and now local doctors are sounding alarms.

"It's Incredibly contagious, just one particle of the norovirus that you ingest will get you sick", Dr. Alfred Sacchetti from Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital told 6 ABC.

What Are the Symptoms of the Stomach Bug

This doesn't sound fun. You know you're in trouble when a simple listing of the symptoms makes you a little queasy.

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, fever, and body aches are all a possibility. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children.

You will have to stay cautious about the norovirus for a while longer, too. Last winter, cases and outbreaks surged in March and remained high well into the late spring, according to the CDC.

How to Keep Your Family Healthy

Doctors say you can cut down on your risk of getting stomach flu or spreading it to others by practicing good hygiene, doing a good job with handwashing, cleaning, and disinfecting household surfaces, and not handling food if you are feeling sick.

OMG, please don't contaminate the food! Here comes that queasy feeling again.

