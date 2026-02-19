Six Flags Great Adventure is teasing us with the first video of its new 2027 main attraction, an unassembled and still unnamed roller coaster.

The video shows the first stretch of purple track being offloaded from a tractor-trailer in the parking lot. Watch the video at the bottom of this article.

The Facebook post’s description refers to the ride as the “next chapter,” and with stories of it taking up the basis footprint of the Kingda Ka, the record-setting launch coaster that was demolished in 2025, it will have to be.

New Roller Coaster Will Be a 2027 Attraction

Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Though the sneak peek video is interesting, this new roller coaster doesn't make its debut in 2027.

Much work still has to be done on the coaster's construction, with a 450-foot crane on site. Six Flags referred to these improvements in a statement as a multi-year journey.

“The arrival of track for the park’s upcoming major attraction marks just the beginning of an exciting multi‑year journey—one that will deliver significant new thrills and experiences to the region"

This new coaster is hoped to inject needed energy and excitement into the company's sagging fortunes over the past few years.

Two Six Flags parks closed last year, one in Bowie, Maryland, and the other in Santa Clara, California, and there was a 9% decline in attendance in Six Flags admissions nationwide in 2025, according to NJ.com.

What's New at Great Adventure in 2026?

While we wait for the unveiling of this new roller coaster in 2027, Six Flags Great Adventure is turning its attention to its safari Off-Road Adventure in 2026.

Wild Safari will once again be an in-park experience this year and will be included in your admission.

The Wild Safari will let you come "face-to-face with more than 1,200 animals from six continents — including elephants, rhinos, giraffes, lions, and tigers. Along the way, your safari guide shares stories, fun facts, and answers to your questions as you explore expansive habitats up close."

Great Adventure is also promising a renewed focus on live entertainment throughout the park, upgraded food and dining experiences, and faster, more reliable connectivity with more than 600 new Wi-Fi access points being installed around the park.



