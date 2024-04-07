From Celebration to Sorrow After Stockton Student Dies in Crash

Funeral services will be held on Friday for Yolanda "JoJo" Pacheco, 22, of Egg Harbor City, the Stockton University student fatally injured when a car rear-ended her vehicle on Rt. 322 in Hamilton Township early Thursday, March 28.

Family is left Planning a "Funeral Instead of a Graduation Party"

In an online fundraiser, Patricia Helmick, the mother of Yolanda Pacheco, sadly described how her family felt after their plans to celebrate Yolanda's upcoming graduation from Stockton University turned to planning a funeral for her daughter after she was killed by a drunk driver in the crash on the Black Horse Pike.

Pacheco's car was hit from behind causing it to flip and strike three parked cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yolanda was set to graduate from Stockton on May 10th.

GoFundMe Donations Supass Goal

The GoFundMe campaign to help with her funeral expenses exceeded the $20,000 goal, as 452 people donated $22, 718 to help with the cause.

In the online fundraiser, her mom describes Yolanda lovingly.

She was someone who would help anyone in need. She has such a great heart with a bubbly personality that was one of a kind. Her infectious laugh brought joy to those around her. She was loved by so many...No parent should have to go through this.

A Celebration of Her Life

Yolanda graduated from Rancocas Valley High School in Mount Holly in 2019 and moved to Egg Harbor City when she began college studies at Stockton.

A celebration for the life of Yolanda Pacheco will be held on Friday, April 5th at 8 pm at Lee Funeral Home in Mt. Holly.

South Jersey Police Officers Who Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis