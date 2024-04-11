Don’t Fall For This E-ZPass Phishing Scam: What to Know

Don't jump into the fast lane of becoming an identity theft victim. Unfortunately, a decade-old E-Z Pass email phishing scam is back in fashion and drivers with E-ZPass are falling for it.

Old E-ZPass Phishing Scam in Use Again

The New Jersey E-ZPass automatic toll collection system allows you to avoid having to stop at crowded highway toll plazas.

E-Z Pass is available in 17 states, with over 35 million E‑ZPass devices in circulation.

That makes the phishing scam that first surfaced in 2014 popular with crooks trying to get you to fall for their phony text and email messages and send them money you don't actually owe.

How Does the Scam Work?

Here's how it works: the scammer's text or email saying they are from "NJ E-ZPass Customer Service Center" and include "urgent requests" about the account's overdue balance and coming late fees, according to a bulletin.

What you should do: Don't click on the link if you receive a text or email message like that saying it's from E-ZPass or another toll agency. Similar scams are being reported by toll agencies nationwide lately, including Pennsylvania and New York.

The New Jersey E-ZPass Official Policy

The E-ZPass Service Center does not send email or text invoices.

New Jersey drivers should know that legitimate toll violation notices are sent by mail, not email, from the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in Newark, NJ.

The web address for paying a legitimate violation to agencies in the New Jersey E-ZPass Group is EZPassNJ.com.

If you are not sure if the email you have received is a legitimate communication from NJ E-ZPass, call the NJ customer service center at 1-888-288-6865.

