2 children hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in Paterson, NJ home fire

Paterson home fire 9/20/23 (ABC7 Eyewitness News)

🔥 A two-alarm fire ripped through a Passaic County house early Wednesday

🔥 Four people including two children were injured

🔥 13 people were left homeless

PATERSON — Four people have been hospitalized including two children after they were injured in a Wednesday morning house fire.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of 50 Madison Avenue shortly before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, various media outlets reported.

Four people including an 8-year-old child and a baby were hospitalized, Mayor Andre Sayegh said to ABC7 Eyewitness News. They were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

"Thankfully, our firefighters were able to contain it. However, 13 people have been displaced, 4 individuals were transported to the hospital and 2 dogs died. Please pray for the victims," Sayegh said on Facebook.

Smoke inhalation was the main source of injury for the victims, Sayegh said to NorthJersey.com. He said their injuries were considered "serious."

Photos from the scene showed that the Red Cross was on location to help the displaced residents.

The fire was brought under control around 7:45 a.m., two hours after started.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn on his cheek, ABC 7 reported.

